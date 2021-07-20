Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,336,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $29,870,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,546,000.

OHPAU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

