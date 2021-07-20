Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 251,397 Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 251,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFTR. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFTR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

