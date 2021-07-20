Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,681,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUBY opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.56. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

