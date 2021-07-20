PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $2,022,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESPR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

