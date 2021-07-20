PDT Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $925.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,917.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.