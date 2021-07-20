PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

