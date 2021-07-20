Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.48 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $144.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.