Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $1,436.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00143902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00093662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,705.15 or 1.00082061 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

