Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

