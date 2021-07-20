$0.05 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

