Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

SHOO stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after buying an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

