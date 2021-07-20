International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $121.00. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.91.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.40. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

