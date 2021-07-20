LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

