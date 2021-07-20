PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 36,031 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

