Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Appian were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.