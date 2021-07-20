Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

