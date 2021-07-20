HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

AJRD stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.