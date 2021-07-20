HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $86,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 80.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of South State stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

