California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $41,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

NYSE VMC opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.