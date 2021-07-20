California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $39,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

