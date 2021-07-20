J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JSAIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

