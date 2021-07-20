Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STWD opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.66. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

