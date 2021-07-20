John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

