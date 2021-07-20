frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

