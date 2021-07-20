Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.