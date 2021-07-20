AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

