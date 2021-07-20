Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 177,712 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Arcus Biosciences worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,106 shares of company stock valued at $553,421. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

