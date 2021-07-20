273,908 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

