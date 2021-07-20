Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.91 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.32. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

