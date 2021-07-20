AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 88,686 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sonoco Products worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.03. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

