Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.55% of Kansas City Southern worth $130,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

