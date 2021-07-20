Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,718 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.

