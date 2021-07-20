Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.32% of Livent worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

