Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.