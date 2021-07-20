Veritable L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

