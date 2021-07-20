Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $144.26 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,072 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $144,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,861. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

BMRN stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

