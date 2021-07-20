Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $147,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

