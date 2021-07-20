Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 550,560 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,233,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.90% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $160,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,794,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,976,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.