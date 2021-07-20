Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 26,003 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.
- On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.
ALTR stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
