Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 26,003 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.

ALTR stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

