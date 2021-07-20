Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,948,000.

AFAQU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

