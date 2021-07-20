Walleye Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

