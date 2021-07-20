Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,201,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.