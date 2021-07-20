3,552 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in M/I Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

