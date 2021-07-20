Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after buying an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

