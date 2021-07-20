Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.70 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of OLED opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

