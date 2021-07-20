Brokerages Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $21.75

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
