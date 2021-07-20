Brokerages Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $21.75

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.