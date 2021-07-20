Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Gap posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 920%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,285 shares of company stock worth $7,322,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

