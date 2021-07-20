OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Fred Randall Keith Sells 20,000 Shares

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Fred Randall Keith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,188,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$737,118.

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.95 million during the quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

