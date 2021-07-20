Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $11,680,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $87,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $3,971,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of RRD opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.