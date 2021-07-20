Walleye Capital LLC Invests $236,000 in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMTK stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,486 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,666. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

